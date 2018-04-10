Yogipace Discovers New Niche Market For Women’s Activewear

The body acceptance movement is growing stronger and women of all shapes and sizes starting to embrace their imperfections and celebrate their individuality, Yogipace , an activewear brand for women, is dedicated towards spreading body posivity and has chosen to focus on an untapped niche – petite and tall women. The brand offers an extensive range of fitness wear choices for different heighted women and different types of activities.

It is refreshing to see that women are realizing that real women come in all different shapes and sizes and are beginning to feel confident and empowered by having a more healthy relationship with their body and figure. Yogipace activewear was founded on the same ideology; to help women celebrate their unique body shape and size and have the option to choose clothing that fits perfectly on their body and makes them feel amazing while they pursue their fitness goals. Yogipace was able to identify a niche market of taller and petite women searching for high quality yoga pants, wicking performance leggings and capris that are on-trend and affordable. Yogipace stocks sizes from XS all the way up to 2XL in their petite and tall women activewear. The petite activewear have shorter inseams designed for women with shorter likes and smaller frames, whereas the tall women activewear line has longer inseams perfect for women with longer legs.

The Yogipace spokesperson said: “We at the Yogipace HQ are all about health and fitness and loving your body. We carry wide range different types of activewear for petite women and tall women. Our site displays our high quality workout clothes that suits different types of activities and tastes. Get ready to welcome the summer in the latest, on-trend activewear designed specially tall and petite women”

The prices are affordable to allow buyers to get more for their money. The Yogipace spokesperson further said:

“Yogipace strives to differentiate itself by offering a one-stop shopping experience for petite and Tall Women’s Workout Clothes combined with the best customer service. We are proud to be the choice of many social media influencers and strong women.”

Yogipace has a strong social media presence where they connect to their fans and followers. They also offer discounts to their Instagram fans and also offer free trial for new products to their most loyal fans.

About:

Yogipace is a is a virtual one-stop shopping site dealing in the latest tall and petite women activewear and workout clothes. For more information, please visit: http://yogipace.com/

Contact:

Jane Lee

Company: Yogipace

Address: Seattle, WA, USA

Email: sales@yogipace.com