Wireless Power Receiver Market 2016 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Scenario:

World is changing, and due to the technological advancement, new products are coming into picture every day. Wireless Power Receiver Market is a product which helps to receive the power for a product wirelessly. The most relevant example for wireless power receiver are Galaxy S6 smartphone and Apple Smart Watch. These products are designed in such a way that it can help to transmit the electric energy without any wires or cables. Growing smartphone industry and increasing consumer awareness are few factors which is driving the market of Wireless Power Receivers. Global Wireless Power Receiver Market has been valued at US high million in the year 2015 and as the shipments around the world for the end products are increasing, it is expected that market will reach the market size of US high million by the end of forecasted period.

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1683

Key Players for Wireless Power Receiver Market:

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea),

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.),

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel),

WiTricity Corporation (U.S.),

PowerbyProxi (New Zealand),

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.),

TDK Corporation (Japan),

Convenient Power HK Limited (China).

Segments:

Global Wireless Power Receiver market has been segmented on the basis of Technology includes- Inductive coupling, Capacitive coupling and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as Consumer Electronics which includes- Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices, Others, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial among others.

Regional Analysis of Wireless Power Receiver Market:

Globally, Asia Pacific holds largest market share.

North America is the second largest market for Wireless Power Receivers with market size of US high million in the year 2015 and expected to be the second biggest market by the end of year 2022.

Europe Wireless Power Receiver market is expected to grow with CAGR high.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-power-receiver-market-1683

Intended Audience

Smartphone Manufactures

Battery Manufacturers

Technology Providers

Wireless Charger Manufactures

Chip Manufacturers

Wireless Charger Suppliers

Study Objectives of Wireless Power Receiver Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Wireless Power Receiver Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Wireless Power Receiver market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Wireless Power Receiver Market



1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL WIRELESS POWER RECEIVER MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY

1.3.2 GLOBAL WIRELESS POWER RECEIVER MARKET: BY APPLICATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

3 GLOBAL WIRELESS POWER RECEIVER MARKET: OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 DEFINITION

3.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF WIRELESS POWER RECEIVER MARKET

Continue…

List Of Tables

TABLE 1 GLOBAL WIRELESS POWER RECEIVER MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 2 GLOBAL INDUCTIVE COUPLING MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 3 GLOBAL CAPACITIVE COUPLING MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 4 GLOBAL WIRELESS POWER RECEIVER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 5 GLOBAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY REGION

Continue…

List Of Figures

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL WIRELESS POWER RECEIVER MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL INDUCTIVE COUPLING MARKET: BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL CAPACITIVE COUPLING MARKET: BY REGION (%)

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com