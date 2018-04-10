Waterproofing Membranes Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterproofing Membranes Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterproofing Membranes Market by type (TPO, PVC, LDPE, modified bitumen, EPDM and HDPE), application (roofing, landfills & tunnels, walls, building structures) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterproofing Membranes Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterproofing Membranes Market. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Waterproofing Membranes over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_waterproofing_membranes_market

Segments Covered

The report on global waterproofing membranes market covers segments such as form, type, and application. The form segments include sheet based and liquid applied. On the basis of type the global waterproofing membranes market is categorized into TPO, PVC, LDPE, modified bitumen, EPDM and HDPE. Furthermore, on the basis of application the global waterproofing membranes market is categorized into building structures, roofing, landfills & tunnels, walls, others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/969

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, the European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Waterproofing Membranes Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/969

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterproofing membranes market such as, Johns Manville, DuPont, Fosroc Ltd., Maris Polymers, Bayer Material Science AG., Sika AG, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global waterproofing membranes market

4.Global Waterproofing Membranes Market by Form 2017 – 2023

4.1 Sheet Based

4.2 Liquid Applied

5.Global Waterproofing Membranes Market by Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 TPO

5.2 PVC

5.3 LDPE

5.4 Modified Bitumen

5.4.1 Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

5.4.2 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

5.5 EPDM

5.6 HDPE

6.Global Waterproofing Membranes Market by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1 Building structures

6.2 Roofing

6.3 Landfills & tunnels

6.4 Walls

6.5 Others

7.Global Waterproofing Membranes Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market by Form

7.1.2 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market by Type

7.1.3 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market by Application

7.1.4 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market by Form

7.2.2 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market by Type

7.2.3 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market by Application

7.2.4 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market by Form

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market by Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market by Application

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Waterproofing Membranes Market by Form

7.4.2 RoW Waterproofing Membranes Market by Type

7.4.3 RoW Waterproofing Membranes Market by Application

7.4.4 RoW Waterproofing Membranes Market by Sub-region

8.Companies Covered

8.1 Johns Manville

8.2 DuPont

8.3 Fosroc Ltd.

8.4 Maris Polymers

8.5 Bayer Material Science AG.

8.6 Sika AG

8.7 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

8.8 Dow Chemical Company

8.9 BASF SE

8.10 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com