Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by product (footwear, gloves and garment), by textile (membrane, densely, coated, woven), by application (active sportswear) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market. According to the report the Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global waterproof breathable textiles market covers segments such as raw material, product, textile, and application. The raw material segments include polyurethane, polyester and ePTFE (Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene). On the basis of product the global waterproof breathable textiles market is categorized into footwear, gloves and garment.Furthermore, on the basis of textile the global waterproof breathable textiles market is categorized into Membrane, Densely, Coated, Woven. on the basis of application the global waterproof breathable market is categorized into Active Sportswear and Others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterproof breathable textiles market such as, Helly Hansen, Mitsui & Co., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Nextec Applications, APT Fabrics, Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co., HeiQ Materials, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Rudolf Group, and Dow Corning Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterproof breathable textiles market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterproof breathable textiles market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterproof breathable textiles market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterproof breathable textiles market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global waterproof breathable textiles market

4.Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Raw Material 2017 – 2023

4.1 Polyurethane

4.1.1 Film

4.1.2 Coated

4.2 Polyester

4.3 ePTFE

5.Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Product 2017 – 2023

5.1 Footwear

5.2 Gloves

5.3 Garment

6.Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Textile 2017 – 2023

6.1 Membrane

6.2 Densely

6.3 Coated

6.4 Woven

7.Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Application 2017 – 2023

7.1 Active Sportswear

7.2 Others

8.Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Raw Material

8.1.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Product

8.1.3 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Application

8.1.4 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Textile

8.1.4 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Raw Material

8.2.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Product

8.2.3 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Application

8.2.4 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Textile

8.2.4 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Raw Material

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Product

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Application

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Textile

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Raw Material

8.4.2 RoW Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Product

8.4.3 RoW Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Application

8.4.4 RoW Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Textile

8.4.4 RoW Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Sub-region

9.Companies Covered

9.1 Helly Hansen

9.2 Mitsui & Co.

9.3 Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

9.4 Nextec Applications

9.5 APT Fabrics

9.6 Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co.

9.7 HeiQ Materials

9.8 Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

9.9 Rudolf Group

9.10 Dow Corning Corp.

