VoLTE Technology Industry Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The major growth driver of VoLTE Technology Market includes evolution of 4G LTE network, growing popularity of video conferencing and instant file transmission services by enterprises, and growing demand of efficient voice call services in telecommunication sectors among others.

Hence the market for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology is expected to grow at High CAGR (2016-2022).

However, high price of calls and lack of technical expertise are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

AT&T Inc. (U.S.),

Verizon Wireless (U.S.),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Alcatel-Lucent (France),

Ericsson (Sweden),

KT Corporation (South Korea),

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Rogers Communication (Canada),

LG Uplus Corporation (South Korea),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China).

Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Device: Smartphones, Tablets/Laptops, Routers, and Wireless modem among others.

Segmentation by Technology: Voice over IP Multimedia subsystems (VoIMS), Circuit switch fall back (CSFB), Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC), and Simultaneous voice & LTE (SVLTE) among others.

Regional Analysis of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market:

North America is dominating the Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market with the largest market share in the region, and therefore accounting for high million and is expected to grow over high billion by 2022. VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR from high million in 2016 to high million by 2022. The Europe market for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2022).

Industry News:

AT&T has announced in August 2016 that it is working with global leaders of technology such as Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, Qualcomm Technologies, for faster deployment of 5G technologies.

Roger communication has launched Voice over LTE technology in Year 2015 cross Canada to provide fast and clear video calling services to its customers.

Research Organizations

Education institutes

Media

Web service providers

Telecom industries

Resellers and Distributors

Government Agencies

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology is based on LTE network architecture which allows users to do call over high speed data connection by keeping data connection active during the call. Growing

penetration of smartphone market and growing radio spectrum traffic over the network is making operators to invest more in broadband networks which is thus creating need of availability of better network technology in the market such as voice over LTE technology market.

The report for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by device, by technology, and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

