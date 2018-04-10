Visual Analytics Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2023

Global Visual Analytics Market Research Report: by Deployment (On-Demand, On-Premise), by Component (Software, and Services), by Industry (IT, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Military & Defense, Transportation & Logistics), by region– Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

Visual Analytics is the science of analytical reasoning supported by interactive visual interfaces. Visual Analytics can be seen as an integral approach combining visualization, human factors, and data analysis. Visual Analytics methods allow decision makers to combine their human ﬂexibility, creativity, and background knowledge with the storage and processing capacities of today’s computers to gain insight into complex problems.

Segmentation

The global visual analytics market is divided on the basis of component, deployment, industry and region. On the basis of industry the segment is further classified in to IT, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, military & defense, and transportation & logistics among others. The field of supply chain of every industry deals with large and complex structures. To deal with such complex structures, organizations have been investing in information technology to improve data quality and availability. DynCorp International is a global services provider offering sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions to commercial, government, and military customers. DynCorp implemented visual analytics tool from Qlik Software which is a leader in visual analytics and Business Intelligence. It is believed that instead of placing a new tool which places new face on the same old data, it has adopted visualizations that are intuitive and allow users to freely explore the underlying data.

Statistical Analysis System (SAS), a leader in visual software provider for organizations, is offering Supply chain intelligence which can provide demand patterns, quality and customer requirements and combine data from multiple sources. For demand driven planning and optimization, the software provides weighted consensus forecasts, production planning by using sophisticated algorithms, and calculate optimal inventory policies using multiechelon inventory optimization. The Supply Chain area is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing need for managing real-time data coming from various transportation and logistics activities, such as the vehicle’s schedule and route analysis, based on the transportation and logistics activities conducted.

Regional Analysis

The competitive landscape of Global Visual Analytics Market is formed by major players of the market and some of the new entrants. The visual analytics has driven many areas like IT, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, Military & Defence, and transportation & logistics among others. Geographically, North America leads the market for visual analytics. Being technically advanced and early adoption of visual analytics makes North America leading in the market. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management and analytics, launched its latest software TIBCO Spotfire 7.11LTS which is considered as masterpiece in the field of visual analytics. Spotfire brings highly requested improvements in data wrangling, cross tables, tables and maps, and it also makes the life of the user easy through improvements in scheduled updates and management of multiple sites.

Qlik, a leader in visual analytics, has developed a new web-based app for consumers that allows them to quickly and easily compare the cost of living across eight key cities in Asia Pacific (APAC) – Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. The Qlik APAC Cost of Living app, uses embedded visual analytics to enable users to uncover insights into the cost of living across different cities in the region. The app incorporates a broad cross-section of goods such as property, transport, education, entertainment, utilities, food, restaurants and clothing, in addition to allowing users to select Budget, Mid-range or Expensive across any cost category. By using visual analytics to compare the average cost of living in various cities, it is easy to integrate visual representations enable immigrants, as well as local residents, to compare selected APAC cities side by side, and drill into the data to find out how their city of choice stacks up against the rest.

FTI Consulting Asia Pacific, a business advisory firm which is into corporate finance and restructuring, launched visual analytics software called Radiance. Radiance is a highly scalable, visual analytics platform that brings clarity and meaning to a massive amount of electronically stored information inside today’s corporations. Radiance helps organizations rapidly protect, control and understand their vast information ecosystem. It also allows organizations to connect to, process, visualize and analyse the metadata and content from hundreds of millions of documents from disparate sources through a single, easy to use interface.

Key Players

The global Visual analytics market consists of some major players and new entrants in the market which includes IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.) , SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), MicroStrategy (U.S.) , TIBCO Software (U.S.), Qlik (U.S.), and Alteryx (U.S.).

