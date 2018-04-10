Vertuals appoints Mr. Zahid Gawandi as the agency’s Business Head

Mr. Zahid would be responsible to take the agency towards a defined growth trajectory and instilling a robust content practice which the industry is clearly gravitating towards.

Mumbai, 10th April, 2018: Zahid Gawandi, the much experienced and feted marcom specialist has recently been anointed the Business Head at Vertuals, the firebrand Digital Content specialist outfit and will be based out of their Mumbai office.

Zahid of the Tata Donnelley, Dentsu, Percept-Hakuhodo, Reliance Capital & Spice Digital genre, now has taken on the daunting task of taking the agency towards a defined growth trajectory and will also be responsible for instilling a robust content practice which the industry is clearly gravitating towards.

His large body of work has led him to many a watering hole, across sectors ranging from Automobiles to BFSI, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Fashion & E-commerce amongst others. His ranging years saw him hold several senior management positions, with his last notable foray was helming the role of CMO at Destimoney Group. Accolades have also adorned his lustrous career graph of which the ‘Corporate Communication Leadership Award’ by Lokmat BFSI Awards deserves special mention. He was also profiled in Impact magazine under the Future Leaders section.

Mr. Ajay Tripathi, Managing Partner at Vertuals commenting on the appointment said, “With the advent of video consumption going up, Vertuals is well positioned as a brand storyteller across the digital ecosystem. We are delighted to have Zahid on board. He has joined the agency at a time where his ability to ramp up business verticals and take brands to the next level of growth in a short span of time will be an asset to Vertuals. His wealth of knowledge and experience in advertising both on the agency & client side across various categories will serve in maximizing value for our clients.”

Mr. Zahid Gawandi also expressed his enthusiasm on his appointment, saying, “I’m excited to be part of a young, restless and kickass team at Vertuals. Customers always seek great stories which they can relate to. We understand that ‘Marketing’ and ‘Storytelling’ is the new power couple. Hence at Vertuals we combine an idea (Marketing) with an emotion (Storytelling) and serve it up for consumption to targeted audiences, leveraging strengths of our home turf – the digital ecosystem. This creates real emotional connections with the consumers – connections that can turn into trust, and eventually engender revenue. We are already in talks with several brands to take their brand story on various digital platforms.”