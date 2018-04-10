USGFXshinesat the Figure Finance Sydney Expo

The award-winning Australian-based forex broker, USGFX, attended the Figure Finance expedition in Sydney, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel on the 10th of Apr 2018.

Figure Finance, a professional information platform for finance and investment, joined forceswith FX Plus Trading Academy, Luxion Media and the Australia Sichuan Chongqing Business Council in organising this informative industryevent.

Theone-day summit presented an unprecedented opportunity for state government, forex brokers, FinTech companies, investors and traders to share insights with each other, foster a deeper level of understandingamongst the industry players and create and a more integrated forex community.

Being a Diamond sponsor of this highly anticipated international event, USGFX clearly stood outand attracted plenty of attention fromthe full spectrum of attendees. A variety of stakeholders including investors, traders and industry leadersenteractedwith USGFX and enjoyed exploring the USGFX booth, which was well equipped with a wealth of information and resources.

A key highlight of the event was Shay Zakhaim’s address to the gallery.

USGFX has a long established historyof offering the very best protections to clients, and as the C.E.O of this ASIC regulated company, Mr. Zakhaim delivered an informative and insightful speech on the importance of financial regulation, how it plays a vital role in safeguarding client funds and the new ASIC client money reporting rules. The presentation was very well received by an engaged audience.

Following the address, a panel of industry leaders from leading brokers, which also included Mr. Zakhaim, took questions on regulation, the role of technology and the future of the industry.

The expedition also explored a range of other key areas, such as current trends in the forex market, looking at how to strike a balance between risk and innovation, how to optimize anti-fraud processes, and how to embrace the emerging role of artificial intelligence in the financial markets.

Mr. Justin Pooni, Head of Marketing & Communications at USGFX, said that USGFX is regularily invited to take part in high profile events around the world and the company had already featured in key expeditions in London, Bangkok, Shangahi and Hong Kong in 2018and is looking forward to even more.

USGFX is an ASIC regulated Australian Broker and holds an Australian Financial Services License. With the company headquartered in Sydney, it enables clients worldwide to trade FX and CFDs safely and securely on both the MT4 and MT5 platforms in a secure and transparent trading environment.

Visit www.usgfx.com for more information.