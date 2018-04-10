This cricket season, create discussion topics, post comments and Win prizes on UC News

New Delhi, 10 April 2018 – UC News is set to make watching the world’s biggest T20 league rewarding this season, literally, as UC News users will now be able to post their comments and photos, follow friends and win exciting prizes on guessing right the match winners. In addition, UC News will have a cricket related prediction game, #UC2020Prediction, in which users can guess the final winner of the tournament and share the total prize money of Rs. 5 lakhs among winners.

During 2017 Cricketing season, UC News got over 750 million views of its cricket platform. With people increasingly using their mobile devices to watch cricket, get score updates, follow celebrities and discuss with friends the latest in cricket, UC News has now created an interactive platform for fans, cricketers and celebrities. UC News will also enable users to discuss the topic of popular choice, whereby cricket fans would be able to initiate discussions on topics of their choice by inviting other users to vote for that topic.

In addition, cricket fans would be able to make their UC profiles lively, and a conversation in itself, with creative cricket-themed frames on their profiles.

