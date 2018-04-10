Synthetic Latex Polymers Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by product (acrylic, styrene acrylic, styrene butadiene, vinyl acetate copolymer, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene), by application (adhesives & sealants, carpets, construction, paints and coatings, glove dipping, paper, paperboard, textile) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Synthetic Latex Polymers Market. According to report the global synthetic latex polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global synthetic latex polymers market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global synthetic latex polymers market is categorized into acrylic, styrene acrylic, styrene butadiene, vinyl acetate copolymer, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene and others. On the basis of application the global synthetic latex polymers market is categorized into adhesives & sealants, carpets, construction, paints and coatings, glove dipping, paper and paperboard and textile and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global synthetic latex polymers market such as, Arkema Group, Apcotex, Bangkok Synthetics, Celanese, Synthomer, OMNOVA Solutions, Lion Elastomers, Shanghai Baolijia, Shanxi Sanwei and Sumitomo Chemical.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global synthetic latex polymers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of synthetic latex polymers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the synthetic latex polymers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the synthetic latex polymers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market

4.Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Product

4.1. Acrylic

4.2. Styrene Acrylic

4.3. Styrene Butadiene

4.4. Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

4.5. Polyvinyl Acetate

4.6. Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

4.7. Others

5.Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Application

5.1. Adhesives & Sealants

5.2. Carpets

5.3. Construction

5.4. Paints and Coatings

5.5. Glove Dipping

5.6. Paper and Paperboard

5.7. Textile and Other

6.Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Sub-region

7.Company Covered

7.1. Arkema Group

7.2. Apcotex

7.3. Bangkok Synthetics

7.4. Celanese

7.5. Synthomer

7.6. OMNOVA Solutions

7.7. Lion Elastomers

7.8. Shanghai Baolijia

7.9. Shanxi Sanwei

7.10. Sumitomo Chemical

