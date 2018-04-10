Specialty Pigments Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Specialty Pigments Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Specialty Pigments Market by product type (complex inorganic, fluorescent, luminescent, high-performance, metal effect, light interference pigments and others), application (printing inks, plastics industry, toiletries, paints and coatings) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Specialty Pigments Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Specialty Pigments Market. According to report the global specialty pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1201

Segment Covered

The report on global specialty pigments market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type the global specialty pigments market is categorized into complex inorganic pigments, fluorescent pigments, luminescent pigments, high-performance pigments, metal effect pigments, light interference pigments and others. On the basis of application the global specialty pigments market is categorized into printing inks, plastics industry, toiletries, paints and coatings and others.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1201

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global specialty pigments market such as, Clariant, BASF, Ferro, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, DayGlo, Dominion Colour, ECKART Effect Pigments, Flex Products, Merck and Nemoto.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global specialty pigments market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of specialty pigments market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the specialty pigments market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the specialty pigments market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_specialty_pigments_market

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Specialty Pigments Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Specialty Pigments Market

4.Global Specialty Pigments Market by Product Type

4.1. Complex Inorganic Pigments

4.2. Fluorescent Pigments

4.3. Luminescent Pigments

4.4. High-Performance Pigments

4.5. Metal Effect Pigments

4.6. Light Interference Pigments

4.7. Others

5.Global Specialty Pigments Market by Application

5.1. Printing Inks

5.2. Plastics Industry

5.3. Toiletries

5.4. Paints and Coatings

5.5. Others

6.Global Specialty Pigments Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Specialty Pigments Market by Product Type

6.1.2. North America Specialty Pigments Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Specialty Pigments Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Specialty Pigments Market by Product Type

6.2.2. Europe Specialty Pigments Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Specialty Pigments Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Specialty Pigments Market by Product Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Specialty Pigments Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Specialty Pigments Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Specialty Pigments Market by Product Type

6.4.2. RoW Specialty Pigments Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Specialty Pigments Market by Sub-region

7.Company Covered

7.1. Clariant

7.2. BASF

7.3. Ferro

7.4. Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

7.5. Dayglo

7.6. Dominion Colour

7.7. Eckart Effect Pigments

7.8. Flex Products

7.9. Merck

7.10. Nemoto

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com