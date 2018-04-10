Soy Food Market – Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast -2022

Market Definition:

Owing to growing consumer needs and their awareness about specialty food has grown in recent years. The growth has been driven by the increased acceptance of free-from food amongst the consumers. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Soy Food Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

There has been growing demand of soy Food across the world owing to rising incidences of lactose intolerance. According to Lactose Intolerance Global Network (LIGN), majority of the worldwide adult population suffers from lactase deficiency, except for the population of Northern and Central Europe. Soy milk acts an alternative to milk and milk-based products and has become popularity among consumers who are lactose intolerant. With growing consumer concern over animal welfare, human health and the environment has led to the rising trend of veganism which has become a mainstream now. Veganism is associated with variety of beneficial health effects such as better heart health, improved diabetes, and lower rates of obesity, among others. Israel, Sweden, Japan, Poland, U.S., Germany, and U.K. have the largest concentration of vegans. Vegans look for animal ingredients alternatives and replace it with vegan ingredients which drives the demand of soy Food.

Due to various health benefits associated with soy food consumption coupled with growing health concern of consumers has led to the huge demand of soy food products. Soy is a source of two types of fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and rich in protein content which are essential for the body. Soybean has diverse application areas including soymilk, soy flour, tofu, tamari, tempeh and others which offers an excellent growth opportunity to diversify their product portfolio and launch new products. The demand for soy food products is accelerated by the factors such as changing consumer food preference and their evolving dietary pattern. Clean Label and organic are the major trends in the industry and industrial players are keen to leverage on these recent trends. With an increasing demand for specialty food including soy food, market players are keeping themselves focused on product labelling and new product launches in high growth segment.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the soy food market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Alpro (Belgium), Dean Foods Company (U.S.), China Yingxia International Inc (China), Barentz Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Eden Foods, Inc. (U.S.), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Groupe Danone (Spain), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Application of soy foods in processed food products is growing at a steady rate

The major producer countries of soy foods include U.S., Brazil, China and Argentina

Intended Audience

Soy food manufacturers

Beverage Industry

Health nut manufacturers

Processed food manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Nutriops, and Pacific Food.

Segments

The global soy Food market has been divided into type, distribution channel, category, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Soy milk, Soy sauce, Miso, Tempeh, Tofu, and Others

On The Basis Of Distributional Channel: Store based, and Non-store based

On The Basis Of Category: Conventional, and Organic

On The Basis of Application: Food & Beverages (bakery and confectionary, meat products, functional Food, dairy products, and infant Food), Feed, Nutraceuticals, and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global soy Food market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global soy food market is highly dominated by North America followed by Europe. The U.S. registered for a higher consumption of soy food and it will be the major revenue contributor in the North American region. Furthermore, increasing demand for soy Food in convenience food category and rising awareness about the benefits of soy Food among consumers in developing countries such as India, China Japan, and Brazil are likely to boost the growth of the soy Food market during the forecast period. India, US, Brazil, China and Argentina are the major producers and exporters in the soy market.

