Southpoint Quality Dental Offers Comprehensive List of Dental Services

Southpoint Quality Dental offers all the dental services that residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia need, complete with an option for sedation and in-house laboratories.

[FREDERICKSBURG, 4/10/2018] – Southpoint Quality Dental, a dental practice with offices in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia, offers a comprehensive list of services to meet all the dental needs of residents in the area and surrounding areas, with safe, locally-based products and technology.

Full-Service Dental Practices

The clinic offers modern full-service dental practices in its two clinics in Fredericksburg and Stafford. It offers the following services to meet all the needs of its patients:

● Pediatric Dentistry

● Cosmetic Dentistry

○ Veneers

○ Dental Implants

○ Dentures

● General Dentistry

○ Fillings

○ Root Canals

○ Tooth Extractions

○ Crowns and Bridges

● Invisalign

● Dental Health Treatment

○ Tooth Decay

○ Sensitive Teeth

○ Periodontal Disease (Gum Disease)

○ Periodontics

○ Halitosis (Bad Breath)

○ Canker Sores

● Orthodontics/Braces

● TMJ/TMD

● Snoring Therapy

Safe and Comprehensive In-House Dental Facilities

Southpoint Quality Dental has all the necessary facilities in-house, allowing it to provide all the patients’ needs quickly. The services are carried out by Dr. Joshua Swanson and two associate doctors. These treatments help improve the patients’ oral health and the appearance of their smile.

For treatments and procedures where patients may be too nervous, Southpoint Quality Dental offers sedation dentistry through nitrous oxide, oral sedation, or both. This keeps a patient calm and comfortable during the treatment, providing safe conditions for the dentist to perform the treatment.

The clinic also has an in-house laboratory, which has the appliances necessary for treatments like crown and bridge prosthetics or dentures. The clinic does not need to outsource laboratory or orthodontic procedures. This makes the process quicker and more efficient, providing the clinic’s clients with high-quality prosthetics and other appliances.

About Southpoint Quality Dental

Southpoint Quality Dental is a full-service dental practice in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia providing quality orthodontic services. Led by Dr. Joshua Swanson, its staff is dedicated to quality dental services that put a smile on their patients’ faces.

Southpoint Quality Dental offers all the dental services residents need, as well as its surrounding areas, and uses USA-made lab products. The clinic offers the latest dental technologies and techniques in its in-house full-service dental lab.

Interested in requesting an appointment? Visit http://www.qualitydentalva.com today to book a consultation.