Refurbished Medical Devices Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Refurbished Medical Devices Market by product (biotechnology instruments, diagnostic imaging equipment, radiation oncology systems and minimally invasive devices), end user (private practices and hospitals and diagnostic centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Refurbished Medical Devices Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Refurbished Medical Devices Market. According to report the global refurbished medical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global refurbished medical devices market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into biotechnology instruments, diagnostic imaging equipment, radiation oncology systems and minimally invasive devices. On the basis of end user the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into private practices and hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global refurbished medical devices market such as, Agito Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, DRE, Everx and Block Imaging International.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global refurbished medical devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of refurbished medical devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the refurbished medical devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the refurbished medical devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market

4. Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Product

4.1. Biotechnology Instruments

4.2. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

4.3. Radiation Oncology Systems

4.4. Minimally Invasive Devices

5. Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market by End User

5.1. Private Practices

5.2. Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

6. Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Refurbished Medical Devices Market by End User

6.1.3. North America Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Refurbished Medical Devices Market by End User

6.2.3. Europe Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Market by End User

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Refurbished Medical Devices Market by End User

6.4.3. RoW Refurbished Medical Devices Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Agito Medical

7.2. Philips Healthcare

7.3. Siemens Healthcare

7.4. GE Healthcare

7.5. Integrity Medical Systems

7.6. Toshiba Medical Systems

7.7. Radiology Oncology Systems

7.8. DRE

7.9. EVERX

7.10. Block Imaging International

