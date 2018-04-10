Recent Analysis on Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Research Report 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Rapid Diagnostics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Rapid Diagnostics Market by product (OTC, professional rapid diagnostics test), application (infectious diseases, blood glucose, pregnancy, fertility rapid diagnostics, fecal occult blood, toxicology, cardiometabolic, coagulation rapid diagnostics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Rapid Diagnostics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Rapid Diagnostics Market. According to report the global rapid diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global rapid diagnostics market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global rapid diagnostics market is categorized into OTC rapid diagnostics test and professional rapid diagnostics test. On the basis of application the global rapid diagnostics market is categorized into infectious diseases rapid diagnostics, blood glucose rapid diagnostics, pregnancy and fertility rapid diagnostics, fecal occult blood rapid diagnostics, toxicology rapid diagnostics, cardiometabolic rapid diagnostics and coagulation rapid diagnostics.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global rapid diagnostics market such as, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Bayer HealthCare, Eiken Chemical, Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Cepheid, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Randox Laboratories.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global rapid diagnostics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of rapid diagnostics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the rapid diagnostics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the rapid diagnostics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Rapid Diagnostics Market

4. Global Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product

4.1. OTC Rapid Diagnostics Test

4.2. Professional Rapid Diagnostics Test

5. Global Rapid Diagnostics Market by Application

5.1. Infectious Diseases Rapid Diagnostics

5.2. Blood Glucose Rapid Diagnostics

5.3. Pregnancy and Fertility Rapid Diagnostics

5.4. Fecal Occult Blood Rapid Diagnostics

5.5. Toxicology Rapid Diagnostics

5.6. Cardiometabolic Rapid Diagnostics

5.7. Coagulation Rapid Diagnostics

6. Global Rapid Diagnostics Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Rapid Diagnostics Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Rapid Diagnostics Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Rapid Diagnostics Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Rapid Diagnostics Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Rapid Diagnostics Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Rapid Diagnostics Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Rapid Diagnostics Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Rapid Diagnostics Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Abbott Diagnostics

7.2. Beckman Coulter

7.3. Bayer Healthcare

7.4. Eiken Chemical

7.5. Roche Diagnostics

7.6. Abaxis

7.7. Cepheid

7.8. Trivitron Healthcare

7.9. Bio-rad Laboratories

7.10. Randox Laboratories

