Radico Khaitan Awards Advertising Contract Of Ace Brands to BEI Confluence

Leading liquor player Radico Khaitan has awarded advertising and branding contract of many of its ace brands like After Dark, Whytehall, 8PM, Regal Talons Contessa Rum, Pluton Bay Rum, Old Admiral Brandy to BEI Confluence. The advertising company will also handle a number of country liquor brands of Radico Khaitan.

This is the latest addition to BEI Confluence’s portfolio of liquor brands. The company is celebrating 20 years of operations in the country. The agency has been mandated to handle the strategic and creative portfolio of all whiskeys of the Indian liquor conglomerate and many Rum, Brandy and Country Liquor brands.

Amar Sinha, CEO of Radico Khaitan said, “BEI Confluence in the pitch displayed a lot of passion and their presentation demonstrated their depth of thinking in brand research, strategy, insightful creative ideas and strong Digital communication. Radico Khaitan believes in building robust brands and many of which are leaders in their respective categories. By partnering with BEI Confluence, which is a strong mid-sized full-service agency with a good FMCG experience, we now have two strong creative agencies between BEI confluence and ADK Fortune communications (A J. Walter Thompson Group Company) to support the range of Radico products and therefore we hope to consolidate our position as a strong Indian liquor conglomerate”.

Speaking on the development, Tapas Gupta, Founder & MD of BEI Confluence, said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner Radico Khaitan brands in a cut-throat competitive environment dominated by MNC brands particularly in the whiskey segment. Radico Khaitan brands come to us at a time when BEI Confluence is celebrating its 20 years of operations. In BEI Confluence we have traditionally specialized in handling FMCG brands and Radico Khaitan’s brands would be a set of new jewels on our crown”.