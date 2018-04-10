Powertrain Systems Automotive Market Is Expected To Grow At Highest CAGR From 2018 To 2023

April. 10, 2018 (AUTOMOTIVE-NEWS) — Powertrain Systems Automotive Market Research Report 2018 expands information on Powertrain Systems Automotive Market by Component (Engine, Transmission, Differentials, Drive Shafts and Others), By Engine Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles and By Region. The global market of Powertrain Systems Automotive will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The global Powertrain Systems Automotive market is expected to grow at 5.7% CAGR By 2023. `

The global automotive powertrain system market is mainly influenced by the growing factors such as low emission & improved fuel efficiency, and increasing sales of new vehicles. Strict government regulations on reducing vehicles emission, technological advancements and economically emerging economies, also influence the growth. A major hindrance that could prevent the market growth would be higher system cost. The growing demand for gasoline engine vehicles, and increasing disposable income, in many countries creates major market opportunities.

Automotive industry has become one of the major revenue generator industries and has come up with several technological advancements in the last few years, automotive powertrain system being one of them. The global automotive powertrain system market has seen remarkable growth in the global market.

Powertrain Systems Automotive Market Companies Analyzed in report are: The prominent players in the automotive powertrain system market include Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), General Motors Company (US), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Aisin Seiki (Japan)), Borgwarner (US), Ford Motor (US), Delphi Automobile (UK), Magna Powertrain (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), GKN PLC (UK), Jtekt Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) and among others.

The report for Global Powertrain Systems Automotive Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The Powertrain Systems Automotive market is segmentation based on Component (Engine, Transmission, Differentials, Drive Shafts and Others), By Engine Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles and By Region.

Geographic Analysis:

Region wise, the global automotive powertrain system market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Policies regarding reducing emission in North America has become the major growth driver. Europe, has been witnessing a rise in the sales of gasoline passenger vehicles, which has augmented the demand for automotive powertrain system. Also, Germany, UK and France being the leading countries in Europe, have fuelled the growth of the market. Asia Pacific has been the fastest growing economy.

Target Audience of Report:

This report mainly focuses on Powertrain Systems Automotive market Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users. Investment bankers and consultants with end user for Powertrain Systems Automotive market also analyzed. And finally Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities involved with Global Powertrain Systems Automotive market studied.

