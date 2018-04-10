Over-the-Counter Drug Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Over-the-Counter Drug Market by route of administration (parenteral, topical, oral), therapeutic class (pain medications, gastrointestinal drugs, dietary supplements, respiratory drugs and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Over-the-Counter Drug Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Over-the-Counter Drug Market. According to report the global over-the-counter drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get a Sample Copy:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1193

Segment Covered

The report on global over-the-counter drug market covers segments such as, route of administration and therapeutic class. On the basis of route of administration the global over-the-counter drug market is categorized into parenteral, topical, oral and others. On the basis of therapeutic class the global over-the-counter drug market is categorized into pain medications, gastrointestinal drugs, dietary supplements, respiratory drugs and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global over-the-counter drug market such as, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Sigma Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, GSK, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Omega Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Make an Enquiry: –

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1193

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global over-the-counter drug market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of over-the-counter drug market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the over-the-counter drug market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the over-the-counter drug market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market

4. Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Route of Administration

4.1. Parenteral

4.2. Topical

4.3. Oral

4.4. Others

5. Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Therapeutic Class

5.1. Pain Medications

5.2. Gastrointestinal Drugs

5.3. Dietary Supplements

5.4. Respiratory Drugs

5.5. Others

6. Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Route of Administration

6.1.2. North America Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Therapeutic Class

6.1.3. North America Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Route of Administration

6.2.2. Europe Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Therapeutic Class

6.2.3. Europe Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Route of Administration

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Therapeutic Class

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Route of Administration

6.4.2. RoW Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Therapeutic Class

6.4.3. RoW Over-the-Counter Drug Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Sanofi

7.2. Johnson & Johnson

7.3. Sigma Pharmaceuticals

7.4. Bayer Healthcare

7.5. GSK

7.6. Eli Lilly

7.7. Pfizer

7.8. Teva Pharmaceuticals

7.9. Omega Pharma

7.10. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Click the Below View Full Report: –

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_over_the_counter_drug_market