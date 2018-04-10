North America Fish Feed Market Forecasts (2017–2022)

The North America Fish Feed Market was worth USD 37 billion in 2017 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.92%, to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2022. Fish Feed is an important part of modern commercial aquaculture, providing the balanced nutrition needed by farmed fish. The feeds, in the form of pellets or granules, provide the nutrition in a concentrated and a stable form, enabling the fish to feed efficiently and grow at their full potential.

Traditionally two of the most important ingredients have been fish oil and fishmeal. The development of dry pelleted fish feeds to date has two main themes. One theme is on improving digestibility and refining the balance of nutrients so as to match the needs of the different species of fish more precisely at different periods of development. The other type is to improve the sustainability of the ingredients used. This is being attained mainly by identifying additional sustainable sources of ingredients, in particular to reduce the need for fish oil and fishmeal. Improving the efficiency of feeding also assists sustainability.

The driving factors of North America Fish Feed market are population growth, rising income, and rapid urbanization, and is facilitated by the strong expansion of fish production and more efficient distribution channels. The yield which is obtained from the wild catch cannot be increased sustainably, therefore, in the opinion of observers such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, aquaculture must fill the gap.

The North America Fish Feed market is segmented based on the basis of ingredient into corn, soybean, fish oil, fish meal, additives and others. By additive, the market is divided into vitamins, antibiotics, amino acids, antioxidants, feed acidifiers, feed enzymes and other additives. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into fish, molluscs, crustaceans and others. Fish is further segmented into salmon feed, carp feed, tilapia feed and catfish feed. By molluscs, the market is further divided into oyster feed and mussel feed. By crustaceans, the market is further divided into crab feed and shrimp feed.

The North America Fish Feed market is divided based on geography into United States, Canada and Mexico. North America has the largest market for fish feed in the world by share. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the market are Ridley Corporation Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutreco N.V, Cargill, Avanti Feeds Limited, Purina Animal Nutrition, Biostadt India Limited, Alltech, Nutriad and Biomar among others.

