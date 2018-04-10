MFE Insurance Brokerage Unveils New Website

Los Angeles, California (webnewswire) April 10, 2018 – MFE Insurance, a Los Angeles, CA entertainment insurance agency, recently launched their new website. When a user enters the website, they will find a list of industries covered by MFE Insurance, including their primary insurance offering, entertainment insurance. Current clients are now able to access their accounts through the client portal button, located in the top right corner of the website. This portal offers a variety features that cannot be accessed by users who are not currently clients with MFE Insurance. Current clients and potential clients are able to submit new applications for their insurance products through the apply now button located next to the client portal button. The header of the website, which is accessible throughout the entire website, allows users to navigate to insurance products, testimonials, the MFE blog, contact forms, their sales representative number, application submission, and client portal.

The updated chic and modern website design, was created with their users in mind, by providing in depth information about their products and services, and making navigation a breeze. After clicking on the first link titled “Industries” at the top menu, the resulting page will display the 9 different industries MFE Insurance services, and offers multiple policies and coverage options within each industry. After clicking on one of the many different coverage options available within a particular industry or occupation, the resulting page will define what the insurance policy is and/or what it covers and why it matters for your business. For example, entertainment insurance is parsed into four sub-categories; production, special events, staging & rigging, and touring. Within each subcategory, MFE Insurance outlines available policies offered, and provides information about each policy and an explanation for why your business might benefit from adding the particular policy.

For users who might not know anything about MFE Insurance, the “about” link located at the footer of the website, describes the MFE Insurance mission statement, and a photo gallery of their team and their roles. If the user desires more information about MFE or their services, they may navigate to the contact page, where they are able to ask an MFE representative any additional questions they may have. When a user visits the site on their mobile device, they are able to click the sales phone number link and call from within the site. A user on a desktop or laptop, who click on the sales phone number link, will be shown a prompt requesting the number be called through their computers default call app.

MFE Insurance Brokerage is an entertainment insurance company founded in 2012 that aims to provide its clients with the insurance carriers and policies so that clients’ businesses can operate more efficiently and effectively. Since then, MFE Insurance expanded their services from the entertainment industry to a variety of industries, such as; the cannabis industry, nightlife industry, drone industry, and more. MFE Insurance provides their services to single clients, corporations with thousands of employees, and everyone in between.

For more information, visit their website at https://mfeinsurance.com/, call 213-266-7990, or email them at contact@mfeinsurance.com. You can also visit them at 811 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

###