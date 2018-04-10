Medical Ceramics Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Medical Ceramics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Medical Ceramics Market by type (bioresorbable, bioinert and bioactive), applications (implantable devices, surgical and diagnostics, dental applications, orthopaedic applications, instruments, therapeutic treatment for cancer) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Medical Ceramics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Medical Ceramics Market. According to report the global medical ceramics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical ceramics market covers segments such as, type and applications. On the basis of type the global medical ceramics market is categorized into bioresorbable, bioinert and bioactive. On the basis of applications the global medical ceramics market is categorized into implantable devices, surgical and diagnostics, dental applications, orthopaedic applications, instruments, therapeutic treatment for cancer and other diseases.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical ceramics market such as, Stryker, NGK Spark Plug, 3M ESPE, DSM, CoorsTek Medical, Morgan Advanced Materials, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and Kyocera.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical ceramics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical ceramics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical ceramics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical ceramics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

