Liquid Fertilizer Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Liquid Fertilizer Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Liquid Fertilizer Market by production process (Synthetic and organic), type of fertilizer (potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Liquid Fertilizer Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Liquid Fertilizer Market.

Market Insights

The global liquid fertilizer market was sized over USD 11.2 billion in 2015. The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% during 2017-2023. Adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, increasing environmental concerns, the fertilizers are mixed with water thereby it is easy to use and apply, increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, remains the key factor driving the growth of global Liquid fertilizer market. In addition, the demand for liquid fertilizers has increased due to rise in need for agricultural output to fulfill the global food requirements. Moreover, high treatment costs and lack of awareness among farmers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Disposable incomes and rapid growth in the global economy, rise in on-farm liquid fertilizer storage, and increase in the production and yield of crops are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Liquid fertilizer market by production process, by type of fertilizer, by crop type and by mode of application. Synthetic and organic are two different processes included in production process segment. Market segmentation based on type of liquid fertilizers includes potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients. Moreover, the global Liquid fertilizer market based on crop type is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. On the basis of mode of application, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest market among the geographies due the extraordinary growth, continuous increase in the population, and support from governments as well as national and international associations to increase the agricultural production, and increasing deficiency in soil. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period. Following the Asia Pacific region, North America and Europe are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for liquid fertilizers in Latin America (covered in RoW region) is increasing rapidly, in Africa due to increasing cropping area and is expected to have a major growth in the forecasted years.Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Kugler Company, Compo Expert Gmbh, Agrium Inc, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Yara International Asa, Israel Chemical Ltd. (icl), Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Agroliquid.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of liquid fertilizer globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of liquid fertilizer.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the liquid fertilizer Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the liquid fertilizer Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

