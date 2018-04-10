Kannur taxi service announces 24 hour taxi hiring services for people to visit popular destinations across South India

Kannur, Kerala, April 2, 2018 – With a significant fleet of budget and luxury cars, Omkar Taxi is available 24/7 with their well-appointed and courteous drivers for tourists to travel across South India in a safe, comfortable and affordable manner. The taxi hire service provider can cater to the traveling needs of all types of travelers, from an individual on an official tour to a family going on a vacation.

According to the spokesperson of the Kannur taxi service, they have cars of different makes, models and capacities for clients to choose from. Besides offering well-maintained cars with drivers, they also can make luxurious staying arrangements at popular South Indian destinations, like Munnar, Mysore, Ooty, Kodagu and others. The taxi hire company aims at providing the complete services to their clients and make their journey joyful, safe, and inexpensive. The spokesperson reveals that they take only km charges for long-distance trips and this makes their car hire service pretty economical for travelers.

For people visiting Kannur, Omkar Taxi can provide Kannur airport taxi throughout the day or night. For travelers going to or coming from the Kozhikode airport, they offer professional and timely services, so that tourists can reach their destination in time. Whether it’s for a long-distance trip or for a short-distance travel, Omkar Taxi guarantees best services at economical prices. They have experienced drivers who have the knowledge of the places around Kannur and can make sure that customers can never be late to reach the airport, hotel or any other destination.

Besides being available 24/7, the Kannur taxi company also specializes in providing customized packages at unbelievable prices. These packages can cover the surrounding destinations around Kannur, and one can rest assured of a well-organized traveling experience. The taxi company has the expertise of serving a variety of clients, from corporate customers to individual travelers and can design tour packages that can best meet the traveling requirements of each individual or group.

To know more about their taxi services and prices, one can visit the website http://omkartaxi.com.

About Omkar Taxi

Omkar Taxi is a dependable taxi and tour service provider in Malabar. They offer excellent and reliable services to all clients. For years, the taxi hire company has been engaged in offering different types of travel services to different clients that include taxi service-24 hours, tour bus services, marriage travel services and pilgrimage services.

