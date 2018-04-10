Joloda Provides the Skate and Track System for Manual Truck Loading and Unloading

Joloda’s Skate and Track system offers a cost-effective and practical tool for pallet loading.

[LIVERPOOL, 10/04/2018] – Joloda offers practical and convenient solutions for manual truck loading and unloading. The container and loading technology of the Skate and Track System simplify the loading and transporting of pallets and paper reels significantly.

Skate and Track System: A Fail-safe, Cost-effective Solution

The Skate and Track System is a manual pallet loading and unloading system suited for trucks and light vehicles. The system consists of manually operated rolling skates fitted into specialised sunken tracks and raised to roll the load in and out of the trunk. The system is designed to load and transport moving pallets and paper reels, but it can also handle slip sheets, drums, newsprint rolls and heavy machinery.

The fail-safe system is touted as a cost-effective alternative for operations that do not need automatic conveyors. It is ideal for transporters who have the sole option of rear-loading and those who only require a manual trailer loading system.

Boasting Efficiency and Low Maintenance

The Skate and Track system is 33 per cent faster than the usual truck loading methods, averaging at 3.5 tons per minute for every one operator. There is no need to disassemble the system after loading, as operators can pull the pallets toward the trunk opening when unloading. It is designed to maximise space and requires only minimum maintenance.

Cargo skates come in pairs and are available in different sizes to ensure flexibility for handling various types of cargo. The system does not require energy or electricity, allowing operators and businesses to save on resources.

Other Products from Joloda

Apart from the Skate and Track system, Joloda also supplies pallet loading systems for different types of vehicles, such as the Vanloda for vans and the Trailerloda for trailers. The company also offers various other cargo loading systems, including roller-track systems, container systems, and automatic loading and unloading systems.

About Joloda

Joloda is a UK-based loading and unloading technology company that supplies and installs manual and automatic systems for various industries. The company has been in business for over 50 years and has expanded its reach internationally, with factories in the USA and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit https://joloda.com/ today.