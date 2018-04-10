Interesting Research Report on the Future of Protein Therapeutics Market 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Protein Therapeutics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Protein Therapeutics Market by protein function (vaccines, enzymatic, regulatory, protein diagnostics), product type (insulin, erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies, G-CSF, interferons, follicle stimulating hormone, blood clotting factor) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Protein Therapeutics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Protein Therapeutics Market. According to report the global protein therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global protein therapeutics market covers segments such as, protein function and product type. On the basis of protein function the global protein therapeutics market is categorized into vaccines, enzymatic and regulatory and protein diagnostics. On the basis of product type the global protein therapeutics market is categorized into insulin, erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies, G-CSF, interferons, follicle stimulating hormone and blood clotting factor.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global protein therapeutics market such as, Baxter International, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Generex Biotechnology, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global protein therapeutics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of protein therapeutics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the protein therapeutics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the protein therapeutics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Protein Therapeutics Market

4. Global Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

4.1. Vaccines

4.2. Enzymatic and Regulatory

4.3. Protein Diagnostics

5. Global Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

5.1. Insulin

5.2. Erythropoietin

5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4. G-CSF

5.5. Interferons

5.6. Follicle Stimulating Hormone

5.7. Blood Clotting Factor

6. Global Protein Therapeutics Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

6.1.2. North America Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

6.1.3. North America Protein Therapeutics Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

6.2.2. Europe Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

6.2.3. Europe Protein Therapeutics Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Protein Therapeutics Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

6.4.2. RoW Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

6.4.3. RoW Protein Therapeutics Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Baxter International

7.2. F. Hoffmann-la Roche

7.3. Merck

7.4. Abbvie

7.5. Eli Lilly

7.6. Generex Biotechnology

7.7. Amgen

7.8. Novo Nordisk

7.9. Johnson & Johnson

7.10. Pfizer

