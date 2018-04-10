Hardware Processing! WinX DVD Ripper from Digiarty Creates a Spike in Speed with Quality Unaffected

Digiarty Software rebuilds the kernel thoroughly in the latest version (8.8.0) of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum with the introduction of fully-accelerated hardware-based video processing. Uniquely equipped with hardware encoder, processing and decoder, the DVD to digital (such as to MP4 video) conversion speed is twice as fast as it was while keeping high quality and delivering optimal output file size. Meanwhile, it consumes extremely low CPU power.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is an expert in ripping various types of DVDs, including but not limited to 99-title DVDs, new or old/damaged DVDs, and fitness DVDs, to ISO, MP4, AVI, MOV, MP3 and more, with 210+ video audio codecs in total. This tool with the unique level-3 hardware acceleration technology powered by Intel® (QSV) and NVIDIA® (CUDA/NVENC) is available to download or purchase (with a 40% off coupon code in valid) at:

https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/index.htm

Hardware acceleration is intended to offload CPU-intensive and complicated computing tasks, such as DVD conversion, from general-purpose CPU to dedicated GPU. Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software, has explained that there’re four major reasons for why hardware acceleration is of great help for DVD conversion. Details are as follows.

1. Make DVD ripping much faster. According to a test, ripping a 2.5-hour DVD to MP4 (H.264) on a Windows 10 (64 bit) PC [Intel® Core(TM) i7-8700K CPU], WinX DVD Ripper Platinum runs 8.45 minutes only with average 385 FPS when NVIDIA NVENC enabled, as compare to 16.29 minutes with 201 FPS maximally when unselected. This shows that the speed is almost doubled.

2. Reduce CPU usage strikingly. DVD conversion is one of the CPU-intensive tasks. Take the test mentioned above as an example, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum only consumes 14% CPU power when enabling NVENC, but ascends to 57% when disabled. Other similar rippers like HandBrake even take up 90-99% CPU power, make CPU overheating (temperature may rise to around 80°), software crash or frozen and other issues, thereby being unable to perform other tasks.

3. Empower more PCs to convert DVDs. When such intensive work is performed by software purely, a low-configured desktop computer or laptop typically encounters some frustrating problems, like over 90% CPU usage, overheating, software crash, or unresponsive. However, hardware acceleration can make difference. As long as Sandy Bridge CPU or GeForce (incl. outdated GeForce GTX650) and higher equipped, a computer can utilize Intel® QSV and NVIDIA® NVENC based hardware acceleration to speed up DVD conversion and share burden of CPU simultaneously.

4. Prolong the service life of DVD-ROM drive. Since hardware acceleration will help cut down the DVD ripping time, DVD-ROM and laser head will work shorter accordingly. It also helps prevent DVD-ROM from idling for long time. Consequently, DVD drive obtains longer life, approximately extended by 10 times. So does DVD disc.

“Supporting level-3 hardware acceleration, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can get the most out of hardware to speed up DVD ripping in the whole process and bring great benefits to computers, CPUs, DVD drives and discs,” Jack Han concluded.

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.8.0 works flawlessly on Windows 10, 8.1/8, 7, and lower, supporting both 32 bit and 64 bit. Digiarty 2018 Time-limited Special Offer page provides a 40% off coupon code to get a full version at $39.95 for 1PC and $49.95 for 2-5 PCs.