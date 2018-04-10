Global Cider Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2022

Market Definition:

Cider is an alcoholic drink made especially from fruit juices of special varieties of fruits, containing alcohol around 6-8%. Cider is majorly made from apple, which is generally known as hard cider, and pear cider is known as Perry. Ciders originally belongs to Europe, but due to increasing globalization cider drinks are famous across the globe. Ciders have fruity and tarty taste, this refreshing taste is driving the market especially during summers.

Among various product line ciders has various application in various alcoholic beverages. Attractive and convenient packaging is one of the driving force for this market. Due to the fruit content in cider, it provides vitamin C and antioxidants on consumption which helps in reducing the risk of heart disease and asthma. The recent trends of brew pubs and bars have boasted the sale of ciders. Globally, Cider market is growing at the rate of 3.5% during 2016 to 2022.

Market Scenario:

Globally, there is huge demand for alcoholic drinks, due to increasing trends of pubbing from the younger population has increased the consumption of ciders. Apple and pear ciders are the best sellers among all the fruit ciders, however consumers are now open to taste various fruit flavors & with different combination. Apple cider will dominate the market, however pear ciders will be highest growing segment during the forecasted period. Sparkling ciders has shown huge potential in the market, followed by sweet ciders as it contains antioxidants, phytochemicals such as phenolic, flavonoids, and carotenoids, these healthy dose of nutrients from cider is one of the key driving factors from this market. These factors will play a key role in the growth of cider market at the CAGR of 3.5% during 2016-2022.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Cider market are as Bulmer (Scotland), Stella Artois (Belgium), Stella Artois (Belgium), Pimm (England), Carling (England), Rekorderlig (Sweden) and Kopparberg (Sweden),

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the Cider market followed by North America

Europe occupies highest average consumption of Cider market share during the period 2011-2015

Intended Audience:

Cider manufacturers

Fruit growers

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Regional Analysis

The global Cider market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these APAC region will highest growing market, but as cider is largely consumed in European countries, Europe will dominate the market. Canada, U.S., Australia and Japan are the major importers of cider in the world. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for cider due to growing demand for alcoholic drinks in recent years.

Segments

Cider market has been segmented on the basis of source apple, pear, lime, cranberry, mixed fruit and others

Cider has been segmented on the basis of by type dry cider, sweet cider, sparkling cider, still cider and others

