Get Serviced by a Proficient DUI Attorney

Driving under the Influence is very common and the laws for such a crime are tough in Orange County. When not handled in a proper manner, the case can lead to undesirable results. While looking for a lawyer you must be cautious about certain things. Their experience, cases which they have previously handled, their knowledge of the local laws and their fees all must be clearly asked.

DUI Penalties in California

The penalty for DUI varies according to the type of offense. This will remain in your record for nearly ten years.

• License Suspension – The first time offenders will have their license suspended for only 6 months. For second time offenders it is two years and for third time offenders it is three years. More than three times if the offense has taken place, your license may be permanently suspended.

• Fine – Fine payment may differ for each offense and this can be reduced by performing community service.

• Jail Time – The jail time for the first offense is maximum six months and for second offense is maximum one year. You may opt for community service to reduce the jail time. If the offense committed is more than two times, you may have minimum 4 months to maximum three years.

• Probation – Probation is the time where the character of the person will be completely analysed. The probation period may be from one to five years.

• Alcohol Classes – For the first time offenders, the alcohol classes last for 3 to 9 months and for second offense it is 18 months.

• Community service – When the offense is made for the first or second time the community service is mandatory. Notably for second time offenders, they need to perform community service for ten days.

• Vehicle impoundment – There are chances for the court to impound your vehicle.

• Ignition interlock device – When you are accused for DUI, you will be told to use ignition interlock device.

• Auto insurance – Your may have a loss of auto insurance or premium may get increased.

DUI Attorney

To overcome all the effects of DUI, you should hire a skilled lawyer for DUI. The lawyer will help you to regain your license and will handle the case allowing you to concentrate on your work. They will negotiate efficiently to reduce your fines, imprisonment and more. To know more, visit https://criminaldefenseoc.lawyer/orange-county-dui-defense/