Future of Waterproofing Chemicals Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterproofing Chemicals Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterproofing Chemicals Market by technology(coatings & lams, preformed membranes and integral systems), product(TPO, PVC, bitumen, EPDM, elastomers ), application(Tunnel Liners, Waste & Water Management, Floors & Basements) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterproofing Chemicals Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterproofing Chemicals Market. According to report the global waterproofing chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global waterproofing chemicals market covers segments such as system/technology, product and application. The system/technology segments include coatings & lams, preformed membranes and integral systems. On the basis of product the global waterproofing chemicals market is categorized into TPO, PVC, bitumen, EPDM, elastomers and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the global waterproofing chemicals market is categorized into tunnel liners, waste & water management, floors & basements.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterproofing chemicals market such as, Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, Fosroc International Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, The DOW Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, and Mapei S.P.A.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterproofing chemicals market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterproofing chemicals market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterproofing chemicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterproofing chemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

