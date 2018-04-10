~The latest campaign by Kingfisher brings back its oldest and widespread brand communication on food pairing~

Bangalore, 10 April, 2018:

Kingfisher Premium, India’s most popular beer brand has launched its food pairing campaign in the midst of the thirsty summer. “Food tastes better with Kingfisher” is a campaign aimed at beer and food lovers to build relevance and belief that any food is always better with a Kingfisher.

For most of us food is the purest form of celebration and no celebrations is complete without the King of Good Times. Kingfisher premium has been the ultimate food pairing factor and has closely been associated with food for more than a decade.

With “Food tastes better with Kingfisher” campaign, thebrand intends to own every food consumption occasion and re-enforce that Kingfisher is a perfect solution to team with any meal, may it be a tantalising plate of Kebabs or just a bowl of Fried Rice.

Commenting on the latest campaign Samar Singh Sheikhawat, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said “Kingfisher’s association with food has a long-standing history, both these elements have always gone hand in hand and deliver a message of pure celebration – The Good Times. Our latest campaign redefines our most popular communication to seed the thought that any food occasion is ‘incomplete’ without a Kingfisher and we aim to take this messaging to the largest audience. The campaign films are designed to excite our consumers about the vast pairing options available with a cold pint of Kingfisher beer and inspire them to try something different”

The campaign will feature 3 TV advertisements which are quirky and are shot with relatable situations amongst a group of friends. These films are dubbed in 5 languages and will be seen over a 4-week campaign across 50 TV channels and popular digital platforms, along with print visuals to aid in the visibility of the campaign at bars & restaurants.

Please find below the link to the TVC:

1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yunod6JuYQY&list=PLoyfMgP_C4Ctnuu0lgpDvCb76awdvwWOb

2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbnRe-YRlfI&index=2&list=PLoyfMgP_C4Ctnuu0lgpDvCb76awdvwWOb

3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Unz3gaREIc0&index=3&list=PLoyfMgP_C4Ctnuu0lgpDvCb76awdvwWOb