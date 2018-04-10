Essential Oils Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Essential Oils Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Essential Oils Market by product type (clove leaf, citronella, corn mint, eucalyptus, lemon, lime, spearmint), application (aromatherapy, cosmetics, toiletries, cleaning, home, food, beverages, SPA, relaxation, massage oil, personal care) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Essential Oils Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Essential Oils Market. According to report the global essential oils market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global essential oils market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type the global essential oils market is categorized into clove leaf, citronella, corn mint, eucalyptus, lemon, lime, spearmint and others. On the basis of application the global essential oils market is categorized into aromatherapy, cosmetics & toiletries, cleaning & home, food & beverages, SPA & relaxation, massage oil, personal care and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global essential oils market such as, Biolandes SAS, H.Reynaude & Fils, Farotti S.R.L., Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, The Lebermuth Company, Inc., Symrise, Robertet SA, doTerra International and Rocky Mountain Oils LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global essential oils market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of essential oils market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the essential oils market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the essential oils market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

