Discovery Kids in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Animation set to disrupt kid’s genre with the launch of Little Singham

Lucknow, April 10, 2018 – Discovery Kids, the leading kids channel from Discovery Communications India, in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Animation, a Reliance Entertainment company, is all set to disrupt kid’s genre with the launch of new animation series ‘Little Singham’. Inspired by ‘Singham’, India’s most successful supercop brand and one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all time, Little Singham, aims to become India’s favorite animation character, targeting children in the age-group of 5-11 years. Little Singham will be launched at a never-before scale with 156 episodes and 5 tele features. The new animation series will be aired in 3 languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Dabur Red Paste has come on-board as the title sponsor of Little Singham.

Discovery India has tied-up with Indian Council for Child Welfare National Bravery Awards to inspire young children across the country. As a part of this tie-up, Discovery Kids will run a special Little Singham episode based on the real-life stories of ICCW National Bravery Award (ICCW NBA) winners. Two children – Sonu Mali (from Rajasthan) and Shivampet Ruchitha (from Hyderabad), recipient of ICCW NBA awards in 2016 and 2015 respectively were personally present on the occasion.

Ace Director, Producer & Mentor of Little Singham, Rohit Shetty, also engaged with select Police officials from Mumbai Police along with their children at the launch press conference of Little Singham.

“Little Singham was conceptualized based on an insight that every child wants to be a super hero, wants to help others if the situation arises. Little Singham, the brave young super cop, defends the residents of his home town Mirchi Nagar against all evil in this out and out entertaining animation series,” said, Rohit Shetty. “We are delighted to have the august company of select brave police officials from Mumbai Police along with their children as well as ICCW National Bravery Award recipients on the launch of Little Singham. We respect their valor and hope that all the children across the country will get inspired to do more good for the society at large for a better tomorrow.”

Discovery Kids has achieved almost 200% growth in ratings since February 2018, post the launch of a new animation series ‘Bandbudh aur Budbak’. The launch of Little Singham on April 21 is expected to further catapult the ratings of Discovery Kids to its historic high ever in the country.

Speaking about Little Singham, Uttam Pal Singh- Head of Discovery Kids, said, “The kid’s genre in India has been largely devoid of ground-up Super Heroes. Little Singham is a very bold and at scale attempt to fill this gap. We have worked with a world class animation partner Reliance Animation to produce this masala faceted series rooted in action, adventure & comedy to attract attention of kids across the country.”

Shibasish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment, added, “We are delighted that the Singham franchise is extending itself to kid’s genre in India. We are confident that kids across the country will love this new entertaining series. We have engaged as many 250 animation artists on this project who have been working for than 6 months to get ready for this mega launch. The presence of Rohit Shetty as a mentor of Little Singham will further help in penetrating deep across the country.”

Little Singham will premiere on Discovery Kids channel starting April 21, 2018. India’s youngest Supercop, with the intro line – ‘Police kiwardi, Sher ka Damm, Naam hai mera – Little Singham!’ is an apt representation of Discovery Kids’ brand purpose – Super Heropanti.

Watch all new and exciting animation series Little Singham from 21st April at 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM on Discovery Kids