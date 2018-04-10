Digital Twin Market : Know The Key Strategy Adopted by Top Leading Players for Growth

Global Digital Twin Market was valued at USD 2.41 Billion in the year 2017. Global Digital Twin Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.86% from 2017 to reach USD 15.83 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level, developed markets like US and emerging markets like China with highest population base holds a notable market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), General Electric (US), SAP SE (Germany) are some of the key players in the Digital Twin Market with IBM Corporation holding a substantial market share because of its better technological advancements and global reach. Technological upgradation to address the changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

Drivers:

Adoption of IoT in design and manufacturing industries

Restraints:

Maintaining Data Security

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in the automotive sector

Challenges:

Lack of availability of technical expertise

Segmentation done on the basis of Industry Sector includes Electronics & Electrical, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities; of which the Manufacturing segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The Automotive segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during year 2017-2023.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Digital Twin Solution Providers

Research and Consulting organization

Government bodies

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy makers and consumers.

By Industry Sector

Electronics & Electrical

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric

SAP SE

Dassault Systèmes

Siemens

Bosch GmbH

Oracle Corporation

ANSYS, Inc.

AT&T

(Another brief information of 15 companies will provided in report)

