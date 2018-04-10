Cancer Vaccines Market 2018-2024 grow at CAGR 17.76% with Top Key Leaders by: Glaxosmithkline Plc, Aduro BioTech Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Limited, Sanpower Group

Cancer vaccines are the vaccines which use to prevent or treat existing cancer (such as cervical cancer, some types of liver cancer). Currently HPV vaccines and Hepatitis B vaccines are available in the market. With emergence of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and Hepatitis virus, several companies are continuously engaged in the manufacturing of new and effective cancer vaccines. In addition, BCG vaccines are considered as one of the effective treatment options for treating bladder cancer. The demand for cancer vaccines is on the rise due to rising prevalence of cervical cancer, anal cancer, prostate cancer, some types of liver cancer, and government support for the development of cancer vaccines. As per the report the global cancer vaccines market was worth USD 3,959.90 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach to USD 12,433.55 million in 2024. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.76% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

This report estimates the market size of cancer vaccines in terms of value (USD Million) over the period of 2016 to 2024.The year 2016 is considered to be historic years, and 2017 is considered as a base year, while 2018 to 2024 is considered to be the forecast period. The market sizes for cancer vaccines by technology, by type, by indication, by end user and by regions are estimated in terms of value. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global cancer vaccines market. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities in the global as well as regional markets of cancer vaccines. The market analysis covers major geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW). The market size and forecasts are also provided for these regions. The report on global cancer vaccines market covers segments such as technology, indication, type, end user, and regions. The technology segment includes whole cell cancer vaccines, dendritic cells cancer vaccines, antigen/adjuvant cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, and viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines. Based on type, the global cancer vaccines market is categorized into preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines. Furthermore, based on indication the global cancer vaccines market is segmented as prostate cancer, cervical cancer and others. Based on end user, the global cancer vaccines market is segmented as adult vaccines and pediatric vaccines.

Furthermore, this report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cancer vaccines market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the global cancer vaccines market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. The IGR- growth matrix analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly

The global cancer vaccines market is set to experience substantial growth over the forecast period which is primarily driven by growing incidence of HPV associated cancer, bladder cancer, liver cancer etc. Moreover, growing investment by the key players on research and development of new cancer vaccines is further likely to escalate the growth in this market. The report identified key trends in the market as stated below.