Broadcast advertising effectiveness can now be measured using a new marketing attribution product from LeadsRx

The impact of radio and television advertising has traditionally been difficult to quantify, but a new product from attribution vendor, LeadsRx, is changing this. LeadsRx Broadcast(tm) provides real-time analytics, flexible tuning parameters, and more than 10 reports to help broadcasters optimize ad budgets for their clients.

Las Vegas, NV-AZ – NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS SHOW — LeadsRx, Inc., provider of marketing attribution software that analyzes customer acquisition strategies, today announced a new product specifically designed for the complex requirements of broadcast advertising. LeadsRx Broadcast™ attributes increases in digital traffic to radio and television advertising giving broadcasters unprecedented insight into the types of ads, programming, and audiences that are the most cost-effective. LeadsRx Broadcast is available immediately and works with local and national advertising across both radio and television.

The new product from LeadsRx offers marketing attribution capabilities previously not available outside the realm of digital marketing. Now, radio and television advertising can be included in decisions about A/B testing of different creative efforts, effective allocation of budget across stations and day-parts, comparing promotional and seasonal campaigns, and more.

“LeadsRx Broadcast offers revolutionary capabilities to an advertising medium that’s traditionally been difficult to validate,” said AJ Brown, LeadsRx CEO. “Until now, radio and television have been left out of discussions concerning customer journey mapping and cross-channel attribution, but we found the secret sauce for analyzing these important mediums just like their digital counterparts.”

Several key features make LeadsRx Broadcast an indispensable tool for broadcasters to use in the analysis of radio and television advertising on behalf of their clients.

• Provides analysis in real-time, allowing broadcasters to try various “what-if” scenarios

• Analyzes the historical performance of campaigns to help broadcasters make optimizations for future efforts

• Measures effect of television and radio advertising on web sessions, page views, or business conversions

• Works with local and national accounts

• Allows a flexible “response time” window of attribution that can be specified for each on-air spot instead of enforcing a rigid 8-minute window

• Allows incorporation of audience reach for use in weighting attribution models

• Provides ability to change target market and web traffic channels in real-time

• Attributes digital lift back to programming, creative, air times, or any other business dimension desired

• Provides up to 11 different reports including lift analysis, attribution segmentation, web traffic per spot, and more

LeadsRx Broadcast is a cloud-based, marketing attribution application that is available immediately to radio and television broadcasters. Pricing is based on a monthly subscription fee with special pricing available for pilot tests.

About LeadsRx

LeadsRx, a multi-channel marketing attribution SaaS platform, provides marketers an unparalleled, unified view of campaign performance across advertising mediums throughout the entire customer journey. Marketers who use LeadsRx increase conversion rates and reduce acquisition costs to improve overall Return on Ad Spend and bottom line profit. The company is privately held and proudly based in Portland, Oregon. More information can be found on the company’s website at www.LeadsRx.com.