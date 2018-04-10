Blockchain Market : Market Size, Market Share, Vendors and Key Regions Analysis

Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 357.7 million in the year 2017. Global Blockchain market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 74.5% from 2018 to reach USD 10.10 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to high adoption and acceptance of blockchain technology. At country level U.S, Japan & China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

JP Morgan Chase (U.S), IBM Blockchain (US), Microsoft Blockchain (US), Chain, Inc. (US), Amazon AWS (U.S) and Abra (US) are some of the key players in the Global Blockchain market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Drivers:

Rapidly growing cryptocurrency market

Providing faster transactions

Restraints:

Unregulated and not monitored by any central bank

Opportunities:

Increasing traceability and customer experience

Providing Security of online communications

Challenges:

Security & privacy

Lack of awareness about technology

The segmentation are done on the basis of provider, by application, by organization size, by industry vertical and by region. On the basis of application, the global blockchain market is sub segmented as payments, smart contracts, exchanges, documentation, digital identity, supply chain management, governance, risk and compliance management and others (digital voting and content storage management) of which the payment segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. On the basis of providers application and solution provider holds the highest market share in coming years.

The segmentation done on the basis of Industry Vertical, the real estate segment is expected to hold the highest market share among other industries. On the basis of Organization Size the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises of which large enterprises is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Get Free Report Sample Report with Full Customization https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE180

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Blockchain Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting Organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.

By Application

Payments

Smart Contracts

Exchanges

Documentation

Digital Identity

Supply chain management

Governance, risk and compliance management

Others (digital voting and content storage management)

By Provider

Application and solution provider

Middleware provider

Infrastructure and protocol provider

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Media and entertainment

Retail and e-commerce

Travel and hospitality

Transportation and logistics

Real estate

IT and telecommunications

Others (automotive, education, and energy and utilities)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

360 Blockchain Inc.

Amazon AWS

Abra (US)

Deloitte

IBM Blockchain

Microsoft Blockchain

Chain, Inc.

Ripple

BTL Group

Coinbase

Axoni

JP Morgan Chase

(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)

For More Technical Insights https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/181/31/Blockchain-Market

Detailed customization is also available for you. Further, if the report listed above does not meet with your key requirements. Our customized research report will analytically cover the required market information you need which will help you to plan your business decisions.