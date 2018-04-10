Antifouling Coatings Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Antifouling Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Antifouling Coatings Market by application (rigs and vessels) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Antifouling Coatings Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Antifouling Coatings Market. According to report the global antifouling coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global antifouling coatings market covers application segments. On the basis of application the global antifouling coatings market is categorized into rigs, vessels and others. Among the applications of antifouling coatings the vessels segment accounted for the largest market share over the period of 2016 and 2017, and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

Market insights

Driven by innovations, the global market for antifouling is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast pace. Moreover, the rise in international transportation through marine ways is likely to escalate the growth in this market over the forecast period. On the other side, the toxicity associated with antifouling coatings is expected to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for environmentally friendly antifouling coatings and paints, and growing R&D in antifouling coatings market is expected to drive the opportunities for the players operating in this market over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global antifouling coatings market such as, AkzoNobel N.V., Advance Marine Coatings AS, Hempel A/S, BASF SE, The Jotun Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global antifouling coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of antifouling coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the antifouling coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the antifouling coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

