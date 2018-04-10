Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills’ Silhouette Instalift Rejuvenates Appearance

The nonsurgical cosmetic procedure from Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills re-contours the face by lifting sagging jowls and folds, instantly resulting in a youthful , heart-shaped face.

[BEVERLY HILLS, 04/10/2018] — Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills says that sagging skin can contribute to an aging and tired appearance. For clients who wish to have a youthful appearance but do not want to go under the knife, the facial plastic surgery center offers the Silhouette Instalift.

Get the Desired Youthful, Heart-shaped Face

Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills explains that its Silhouette InstaLift works as a minimally invasive, non-surgical, and in-office procedure to re-contour the face. The procedure helps lift sagging jowls and nasolabial folds for a refreshed appearance.

The aesthetic surgery clinic shares that Silhouette InstaLift works without the need for general anesthesia. The process involves the correction of marionette lines, nasolabial folds, and jowling. It also restores lost volume linked with aging by the insertion of sutures into the deeper layers of the skin in the mid-face and cheek areas.

Natural-looking, Long-lasting Results in Under an Hour

Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills tells its clients that the Silhouette InstaLift procedure can instantly give them the enhanced facial features they desire in less than an hour.

The procedure lasts for 45 minutes. The aesthetics team of the company performs the procedure in the office, using only local anesthesia for minor discomfort.

The company also explains that the quality of the client’s skin improves over time through the absorbable sutures, which promote collagen growth, leading to natural-looking and long-lasting results.

What to Expect Post-Procedure

Results are visible in an instant, but Allure Aesthetic Surgery by Beverly Hills shares patients may experience bruising and mild swelling within the first three to five days. The clinic suggests that clients avoid strenuous activities for at least two weeks for optimal healing.

The aesthetic surgery company also advises patients to maintain a soft diet for two weeks post-procedure. It also reminds clients to undergo a Silhouette InstaLift procedure at least two weeks before an important event.

About Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills

Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills combines science and art to provide face enhancement and rejuvenation with natural-looking results. The clinic values each patient’s comfort by ensuring an optimal experience in every visit. The aesthetic surgery company commits to offer the safest and most advanced techniques in the restoration and enhancement of the client’s natural features.

To know more about the company’s world-class and comprehensive services, go to https://www.allurebh.com/ today.