WLAN Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

The WLAN market is driven by the factors such as growing demand for high data transfer rate, increasing adoption of cloud technologies and increasing popularity of internet of things applications. With the increasing number of mobile devices, there has been a constant rise in the demand for connected devices. This is one of the major factors influencing the growth of WLAN market. The constant increase in number of transactions done by consumers using digital tools such as net banking, mobile banking, or digital wallets is building high growth opportunity for WLAN service providers. Uninterrupted and speedy internet connection is the need of the generation.

Lack of technical expertise to make full utilization of wireless LAN installed in the enterprises or in outdoor areas lie are the factors which could cause hindrance in the growth of WLAN market.

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global market of WLAN appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These Players invest heavily in the R&D to develop WLAN technologies that will meet the increasing demand on a completely different level compared to their competition. These vendors are constantly bringing innovations in the WLAN market. Demand for digital transformation is constantly growing and is not predicted to slow down at any time soon. Aruba Networks is considered to be the second biggest vendor in the WLAN market whereas, Cisco Systems leads the global WLAN market.

WLAN or wireless local area network is a type of network which allows one or more devices to connect using a wireless distribution method. In the 21st century, WLAN has wide application and is currently used in every possible industry which runs or uses information technological products or services. WLAN allows devices to connect on WAN and explore. Market of WLAN has been growing with the evolution of the computers and media devices and now WLAN is not only used in computers but there are various applications which uses WLAN.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December, 2017 – Cisco Systems shines in the WLAN market as the Aruba Networks slips in the third quarter by 0.5% which includes both consumer and enterprise WLAN. Cisco has achieved a 5.3% increase in the enterprise WLAN market. Cisco continues to invest aggressively in the WLAN market.

December, 2017 – Ubiquiti Networks has witnessed a considerable increase in its revenue of about 28% in this year in WLAN market

October, 2017 – Huawei Technologies has collaborated with a Russian telecommunications company Rostelecom for deploying high quality wireless network in Moscow. Huawei has become the exclusive supplier to Rostelecom for its central location. Rostelecom plans to complete its Wi-Fi construction for central branch by 2018 including both indoor and outdoor scenarios.

December, 2017 – Huawei Technologies has witnessed a rise in its revenue of over 20% in the WLAN Market.

March, 2016 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired California based Aruba Networks

May, 2016 – Brocade Communications acquired California based Ruckus Wireless

Competitive Analysis

The market of WLAN appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Key Players

Huawei Technologies (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless (U.S.), Ubiquiti Networks (U.S.), Aerohive Networks (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Netgear (U.S.), D-Link (Taiwan), TP-Link (China), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Extreme Networks Inc. (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Fortinet (U.S.), Avaya (U.S.), Boingo Wireless (U.S.), Allied Telesis (Japan), Brocade Communications (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global WLAN market.

Segmentation

The global WLAN market is segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component: Comprises Controller, Router, Switch, Access Point (AP) and Network Interface Card (NIC).

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n and 802.11ac.

Segmentation by Location: Comprises Indoor and Outdoor.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises IT, BFSI, Healthcare & Hospitality, Government & Retail and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North-America is dominating the global WLAN market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2023. WLAN market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2018 to 2023 due to rise in IT technology and growing population which is increasing the demand for secured network devices and tablets in the region. The European market for WLAN market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2018-2023).

