Waterborne Coatings Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterborne Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterborne Coatings Market by product (polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, PTFE, epoxy and polyester), by application (wood, architectural, general industrial, protective, coil, automotive, packaging, marine) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterborne Coatings Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterborne Coatings Market. According to the report the Global Waterborne Coatings Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.6% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global waterborne coatings market covers segments such as product and application. The product segments include polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, PTFE, epoxy and polyester. On the basis of application the global waterborne coatings market is categorized into wood, architectural, general industrial, protective, coil, automotive, packaging, marine and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterborne coatings market such as, RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila Oyj, Akzo Nobel N.V, Berger Paints India Ltd, BASF, PPG Industries Inc, Axalta Coatings Systems LLC, Kansai Paint Company Limited, and Nippon Paint Company Limited.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterborne coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterborne coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterborne coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterborne coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

