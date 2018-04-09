Water Treatment Chemicals Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Water Treatment Chemicals Market by type(condensers, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, Ph adjusters & stabilizers, scale inhibitors), end user(oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, municipal, food & beverage, power, mining) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Water Treatment Chemicals Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market. According to report the global water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global water treatment chemicals market covers segments such as type and end user. The type segments include condensers, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, Ph adjusters & stabilizers, scale inhibitors, anti-foaming agents and others. On the basis of end user the global water treatment chemicals market is categorized into oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, municipal, food & beverage, power, mining and others.

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_water_treatment_chemicals_market

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/965

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global water treatment chemicals market such as, Kemira OYJ, Lonza, Suez S.A, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solenis LLC, Ecolab Inc., Snf Floerger, Baker Hughes Incorporated, and The DOW Chemical Company.

“Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form”

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/965

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global water treatment chemicals market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of water treatment chemicals market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the water treatment chemicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the water treatment chemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global water treatment chemicals market

4.Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Condensers

4.2 Chelating Agents

4.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

4.4 Coagulants & Flocculants

4.4.1 Organic Coagulant

4.4.1.1 Polydadmac

4.4.1.2 Polyamine

4.4.2 Inorganic Coagulant

4.4.2.1 Ferric Chloride

4.4.2.2 Polyaluminum Chloride

4.4.2.3 Aluminum Sulfate

4.4.2.4 Others

4.4.3 Flocculants

4.4.3.1 Anionic Flocculants

4.4.3.2 Cationic Flocculants

4.4.3.3 Non-Ionic Flocculants

4.4.3.4 Amphoteric Flocculants

4.5 Ph Adjusters & Stabilizers

4.6 Scale Inhibitors

4.7 Anti-Foaming Agents

4.8 others

5.Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End User 2017 – 2023

5.1 Oil & Gas

5.2 Chemical

5.3 Pulp & Paper

5.4 Municipal

5.5 Food & Beverage

5.6 Power

5.7 Mining

5.8 Others

6.Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type

6.1.2 North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End User

6.1.3 North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End User

6.2.3 Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End User

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type

6.4.2 RoW Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End User

6.4.3 RoW Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Sub-region

7.Companies Covered

7.1 Kemira OYJ

7.2 Lonza

7.3 Suez S.A

7.4 BASF SE

7.5 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.6 Solenis LLC

7.7 Ecolab Inc.

7.8 Snf Floerger

7.9 Baker Hughes Incorporated

7.10 The DOW Chemical Company

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com