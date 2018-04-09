Water Soluble Polymer Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Water Soluble Polymer Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Water Soluble Polymer Market by type (guar gum, gelatin, polyacrylamide, casein, polyacrylic acid), by raw material (natural, synthetic and semi-synthetic), by application(Petroleum, Detergent & Household Products, Paper Making, Water Treatment) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Water Soluble Polymer Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Water Soluble Polymer Market. According to report the global water soluble polymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global water soluble polymer market covers segments such as type, raw material, and application. The type segments include guar gum, gelatin, polyacrylamide, casein, polyacrylic acid and others. On the basis of raw material the global water soluble polymer market is categorized into natural, synthetic and semi-synthetic. On the basis of application the global water soluble polymer market is categorized into Petroleum, Detergent & Household Products, Paper Making, Water Treatment, Others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global water soluble polymer market such as, Nitta Gelatin Inc, Beijing Hengju Chemical, Gantrade, Kemira Oyj, Polysciences, Inc., Gelita AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Kuraray Group, BASF, and AkzoNobel.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global water soluble polymer market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of water soluble polymer market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the water soluble polymer market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the water soluble polymer market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global water soluble polymer market

4.Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Guar Gum

4.2 Gelatin

4.3 Polyacrylamide

4.4 Casein

4.5 Polyacrylic Acid

4.6 Others

5.Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Raw Material 2017 – 2023

5.1 Natural

5.2 Synthetic

5.3 Semi-Synthetic

6.Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1 Petroleum

6.2 Detergent & Household Products

6.3 Paper Making

6.4 Water Treatment

6.5 Others

7.Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America water soluble polymer market by Type

7.1.2 North America water soluble polymer market by Raw Material

7.1.3 North America water soluble polymer market by Application

7.1.4 North America water soluble polymer market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe water soluble polymer market by Type

7.2.2 Europe water soluble polymer market by Raw Material

7.2.3 Europe water soluble polymer market by Application

7.2.4 Europe water soluble polymer market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific water soluble polymer market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific water soluble polymer market by Raw Material

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific water soluble polymer market by Application

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific water soluble polymer market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW water soluble polymer market by Type

7.4.2 RoW water soluble polymer market by Raw Material

7.4.3 RoW water soluble polymer market by Application

7.4.4 RoW water soluble polymer market by Sub-region

8.Companies Covered

8.1 Nitta Gelatin Inc

8.2 Beijing Hengju Chemical

8.3 Gantrade

8.4 Kemira Oyj

8.5 Polysciences, Inc.

8.6 Gelita AG

8.7 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

8.8 Kuraray Group

8.9 BASF

8.10 AkzoNobel

