Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Water Soluble Fertilizers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Micronutrients), by Application (Foliar Application, Fertigation Application), by Crop Type (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Water Soluble Fertilizers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market. According to the report the Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global water soluble fertilizers market covers segments such as, type, application and crop type. On the basis of type the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic water-soluble fertilizers and micronutrients. On the basis of application the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into foliar application and fertigation application. On the basis of crop type the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into field crops, horticultural crops, turf & ornamentals and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global water soluble fertilizers market such as, Agrium Inc., Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemical Limited, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM), The Mosaic Company and Yara International ASA.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global water soluble fertilizers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of water soluble fertilizers market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the water soluble fertilizers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the water soluble fertilizers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

