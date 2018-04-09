Vietnam Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Vietnam Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Outlook to 2022 – By Freight Forwarding and Warehousing 3PL Services and By International Companies and Domestic Companies” provides a comprehensive analysis of 3PL services in Vietnam. The report focuses on overall market size for third party logistics in Vietnam, market segmentation by market (freight forwarding and warehousing) and by companies (international companies and domestic companies). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape in Vietnam 3PL market. The report concludes with market projection for future of third party logistics as described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Vietnam 3PL market.

Vietnam 3PL Market Overview and Size

Compared to other parts of the world, logistics industry in Vietnam is still in its developing phase, as supply chain processes for instance procurement, transportation, warehousing and delivery are not executed in an integrated manner. In terms of revenues, Vietnam 3PL market was evaluated at USD ~ billion in the year 2011, which witnessed an increase to USD ~ billion in the year 2017, thus growing at a six year CAGR of ~% in the review period 2011-2017. 3PL providers can offer a variety of services to companies seeking to outsource logistics functions in Vietnam majorly including domestic transportation, international transportation and warehousing. Most of the foreign firms operating in Vietnam such as Maersk Logistics, APL Logistics, NYK Logistics and MOL Logistics were observed to offer 3PL or 4PL services whereas, Vietnamese domestic firms could only handle 2PL services. In Vietnam, large scale companies such as DHL, Kuehne + Nagel or DB Schenker were witnessed to be the leading suppliers of 3PL services.

Vietnam 3PL Market Segmentation

By Market

The freight forwarding segment within Vietnam 3PL market dominated with a massive revenue share of ~% in the year 2017. The growth of E-commerce industry in Vietnam is one of the major driving forces for the 3PL freight forwarding owing to increase in demand for fast delivery, efficient inventory management and individualized shipping time. On the other hand, the warehousing segment within Vietnam 3PL market was witnessed to capture the remaining revenue share of ~% in the year 2017. 3PL warehousing companies in Vietnam handles all aspects of shipping a particular product from anywhere in the world to their facilities and then straight into customers hands.

By Companies

International companies operating in Vietnam 3PL market has clearly established themselves as market leader by capturing a whopping revenue share worth ~% in the year 2017. Major international players operating in third party logistics segment include VN Post, Viettel Post, GHN, GHTK, DHL Logistics, Damco, FedEx, APL, Gemadept, Vinafco and Transimex Saigon. On the other hand, domestic 3PL players captured the remaining revenue share of ~% in Vietnam 3PL market in the year 2017.

Comparative Landscape in Vietnam 3PL Market

Third-party logistics outsourcing is rapidly gaining importance in the country as more corporations across the world are unable to manage their complex supply chains and hence are outsourcing logistics activities to the 3PL service providers. Competition within the logistics industry is ramping up due to tightened capacity along with increased consolidation within the supply chain arena, which has resulted in fewer partners for 3PLs and increased prices. The companies operating in Vietnam 3PL market are competing with each other by offering multiple value added services to the customers. The leading companies in the segment are DHL Logistics, Damco, FedEx and APL. However, many Vietnamese names have emerged in the market recently, including Gemadept, Vinafco and Transimex Saigon.

Vietnam 3PL Market Future Outlook and Projections

Over the forecasted period, Vietnam 3PL market is expected to generate revenues worth USD ~ billion by the year ending 2018 owing to a rising trend for both local and multinational enterprises to outsource logistics functions to 3PL services providers. It has been expected that industrial activities in the country will expand, which will result into growing opportunities for the foreign players. This will positively impact the 3PL market as these companies will require third party logistics partners for handling their supply chain management. Vietnam 3PL market is estimated to generate revenues worth USD ~ billion by the year ending 2022, thus growing at a CAGR of ~% in the forecast period 2018-2022. Additionally, in the coming years, 3PL companies will be emphasizing more on the technological upgradation to engage with the customers such as ERP and SCM and the trend of Fourth-party logistics (4PL) will be emerging in future to support the 3PL business in the country.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Third Party Logistics Market in Vietnam

Vietnam’s 3PL Market

3PL Network in Vietnam

Logistics Firms 3PL Share Vietnam

3PL Companies Position Vietnam

Thị Trường Hậu Cần Của Bên Thứ Ba

Vietnam 3PL Market

3PL Service Providers in Vietnam

Logistic Services E-Commerce Vietnam

Vietnam 3PL Industry

Vietnam 3PL Sector Growth

Vietnam 3PL Present Scenario

Current Situation 3PL Services Vietnam

Emerging Market Trends in Vietnam Third Party Logistics

Vietnam 3PL Industry Stage

Vietnam 3PL Market Growth

Vietnam 3PL Industry Trends

Vietnam 3PL Market Size

Third Party Logistics Services in Vietnam

3PL Services in Hanoi

3PL Services in Ho Chi Minh City

3PL Services in DA Nang

International 3PL Companies Vietnam

Domestic 3PL Companies Vietnam

Vietnamese 3PL Companies

Number of 3PL Service Providers in Vietnam Logistics Industry

List of 3PL Service Providers in Vietnam

Vietnam 3PL Market Competition Scenario

Impact on Vietnam 3PL Market

Vietnam-EU Trade Agreement Third Party Logistics

Players Vietnam Third Party Logistics

Government Regulations Vietnam Logistics

Vietnam 3PL Companies

3PL Future Outlook Vietnam

Vietnam 3PL Market Future Projections

Future of 3PL Services in Vietnam

Vietnamese Third Party Logistics Service Providers

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/vietnam-3pl-market/145653-100.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/indonesia-logistics-warehousing-market/142316-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/malaysia-logistics-market-research-report/142315-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/singapore-logistics-warehousing-market/134595-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/qatar-logistics-warehousing-market-report/87939-100.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249