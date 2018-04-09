UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market by product (foamed tapes, thermally conductive tapes, flame retardant tapes, universal tapes and non-foamed), application (automotive, electricals & electronics, aerospace, building & construction) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market. According to the report the Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region. The segmentation on the basis of product covers foamed tapes, thermally conductive tapes, flame retardant tapes, universal tapes and non-foamed tapes. On the basis of application the market is segmented as automotive, electricals & electronics, aerospace, building & construction, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S. and Canada. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia/New Zealand, and Rest of APAC.

Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market over the Forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report include, Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH, Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limied, B. Fuller, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Company KGaA.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, igr- growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market. Further, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The igr- growth matrix analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the european union on the uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of materials) adopted by the European Union on the uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market in the short run as well as in the long run.this report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

