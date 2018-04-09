Urinary Catheters Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Urinary Catheters Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Urinary Catheters Market by product (external catheters, foley/ indwelling catheters, and intermittent catheters), application (spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, benign prostate and hyperplasia) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Urinary Catheters Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Urinary Catheters Market. According to report the global urinary catheters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global urinary catheters market covers segments such as application and product. The application segments include spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) and others. On the basis of product, the global urinary catheters market is categorized into external catheters, foley/ indwelling catheters and intermittent catheters.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global urinary catheters market such as, J and M urinary catheters LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Inc., Cook Medical, Medtronic, Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation and C.R.Bard, Inc..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global urinary catheters market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of urinary catheters market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the urinary catheters market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the urinary catheters market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Urinary Catheters Market Overviewa

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Urinary Catheters Market

4. Global Urinary Catheters Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Spinal Cord Injury

4.2 Urinary Incontinence

4.3 Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

4.4 Others

5. Global Urinary Catheters Market by Product 2017 – 2023

5.1 External Catheters

5.2 Foley/ Indwelling Catheters

5.3 Intermittent Catheters

6. Global Urinary Catheters Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Urinary Catheters Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Urinary Catheters Market by Product

6.1.3 North America Urinary Catheters Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Urinary Catheters Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Urinary Catheters Market by Product

6.2.3 Europe Urinary Catheters Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market by Product

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Urinary Catheters Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Urinary Catheters Market by Product

6.4. RoW Urinary Catheters Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

7.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.3 Medline Industries, Inc.

7.4 Hollister Incorporated

7.5 Teleflex Inc.

7.6 Cook Medical

7.7 Medtronic

7.8 Coloplast

7.9 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.10 C.R.Bard, Inc.

