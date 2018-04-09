Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to 2023: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market– by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by type (isopthalic, orthopthalic, DCPD), by end- use (marine, building and construction, transport, tanks and pipes, artificial stones and electrical) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market. According to report the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market covers segments such as type and end- use. The type segments include isopthalic, orthopthalic, DCPD and others. On the basis of end- use the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market is categorized into marine, building and construction, transport, tanks and pipes, artificial stones and electrical.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market such as, Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd., AOC Resins, CCP Composites, DuPont, Scott Bader Company Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., and Ashland Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market

4.Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Isopthalic

4.2 Orthopthalic

4.3 DCPD

4.4 Others

5.Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use 2017 – 2023

5.1 Marine

5.2 Building and construction

5.3 Transport

5.4 Tanks and pipes

5.5 Artificial stones

5.6 Electrical

6.Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.1.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.1.3 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.2.3 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Country

6.4 Row

6.4.1 Row Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.4.2 Row Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.4.3 Row Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Sub-region

7.Companies Covered

7.1 Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd.

7.2 Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd

7.3 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.4 Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd.

7.5 AOC Resins

7.6 CCP Composites

7.7 DuPont

7.8 Scott Bader Company Ltd.

7.9 UPC Technology Corp.

7.10 Ashland Inc

