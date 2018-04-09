UAE Palm Oil Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of UAE Palm Oil Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the UAE Palm Oil Market by product (palm kernel oil, palm kernel cake, crude palm oil), by application (bio-diesel, edible oil, lubricants, surfactants, cosmetics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. UAE Palm Oil Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the UAE Palm Oil Market.

Segments Covered

The report on global UAE palm oil market covers segments such as product and application. The product segments include palm kernel oil, palm kernel cake, crude palm oil and others. On the basis of application the global UAE palm oil market is categorized into bio-diesel, edible oil, lubricants, surfactants, cosmetics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global UAE palm oil market such as, Wilmar International Ltd., IOI Corp., Alami Group, ADM, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Cargill Inc., ADM, Wilmar International Ltd., PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, and Musim Mas Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global UAE palm oil market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of UAE palm oil market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the UAE palm oil market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the UAE palm oil market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global UAE Palm Oil Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global UAE Palm Oil Market

4.Global UAE Palm Oil Market by Product 2017 – 2023

4.1 Palm Kernel Oil

4.2 Palm Kernel Cake

4.3 Crude Palm Oil

4.4 Others

5.Global UAE Palm Oil Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Bio-diesel

5.2 Edible Oil

5.3 Lubricants

5.4 Surfactants

5.5 Cosmetics

5.6 Others

6.Global UAE Palm Oil Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America UAE Palm Oil Market by Product

6.1.2 North America UAE Palm Oil Market by Application

6.1.3 North America UAE Palm Oil Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe UAE Palm Oil Market by Product

6.2.2 Europe UAE Palm Oil Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe UAE Palm Oil Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific UAE Palm Oil Market by Product

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific UAE Palm Oil Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific UAE Palm Oil Market by Country

6.4 Row

6.4.1 Row UAE Palm Oil Market by Product

6.4.2 Row UAE Palm Oil Market by Application

6.4.3 Row UAE Palm Oil Market by Sub-Region

7.Companies Covered

7.1 Wilmar International Ltd.

7.2 IOI Corp.

7.3 Alami Group

7.4 ADM

7.5 United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited

7.6 Cargill Inc.

7.7 ADM

7.8 Wilmar International Ltd.

7.9 PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

7.10 Musim Mas Group

