Tissue Engineering Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Tissue Engineering Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Tissue Engineering Market by material (nano-fibrous material, biomimetic material, composite material, nano-composite material), application (orthopedics, musculoskeletal & spine, skin/integumentary, cancer, dental, cardiology, neurology, cord blood & cell banking), market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Tissue Engineering Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Tissue Engineering Market. According to report the global tissue engineering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report On global tissue engineering market covers segments such as material and application. The material segments include nano-fibrous material, biomimetic material, composite material and nano-composite material. On the basis of application the global tissue engineering market is categorized into orthopedics, musculoskeletal and spine, skin/integumentary, cancer, dental, cardiology, urology, neurology, cord blood & cell banking, GI & gynaecology and others (organ replacement, transplants & ophthalmology).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global tissue engineering market such as, ReproCell Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Tissue Regenix Group Plc, Stryker Corporation, Organogenesis Inc, Athersys Inc, Acell Inc, Acelity, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global tissue engineering market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of tissue engineering market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the tissue engineering market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the tissue engineering market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Tissue Engineering Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global tissue engineering market

4. Global Tissue Engineering Market by Material 2017 – 2023

4.1 Nano-Fibrous Material

4.2 Biomimetic Material

4.3 Composite Material

4.4 Nano-Composite Material

5. Global Tissue Engineering Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal and Spine

5.2 Skin/Integumentary

5.3 Cancer

5.4 Dental

5.5 Cardiology

5.6 Urology

5.7 Neurology

5.8 Cord Blood & Cell Banking

5.9 GI & Gynaecology

5.10 Others (Organ Replacement, Transplants & Ophthalmology)

6. Global Tissue Engineering Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Tissue Engineering Market by Material

6.1.2 North America Tissue Engineering Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Tissue Engineering Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Tissue Engineering Market by Material

6.2.2 Europe Tissue Engineering Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Tissue Engineering Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Tissue Engineering Market by Material

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Tissue Engineering Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Tissue Engineering Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Tissue Engineering Market by Material

6.4.2 RoW Tissue Engineering Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Tissue Engineering Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 ReproCell Inc.

7.2 RTI Surgical Inc.

7.3 Tissue Regenix Group Plc

7.4 Stryker Corporation

7.5 Organogenesis Inc

7.6 Athersys Inc

7.7 Acell Inc

7.8 Acelity

7.9 Zimmer Biomet

7.10 Medtronic Inc.

