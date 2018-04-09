Stoney Creek Eye Care Diagnoses, Treats Vision Impairments in Children

The Stony Creek Eye Care optometry clinic’s pediatric eye care includes comprehensive exams that help detect conditions and prevent problems.

[STONEY CREEK, 4/9/2018] – Stoney Creek Eye Care provides comprehensive eye examinations for children. The eye care company has a child-friendly office and eye doctors who are well-experienced in diagnosing vision impairments in children.

Eye Exams for Children

The Stoney Creek Eye Care pediatric eye exams include a series of vision and eye tests, eye coordination movements, and eye focusing and movement. These exams can detect certain eye condition in children and can help prevent complications in the future.

Prescription glasses and contact lenses are available depending on the recommendations of eye doctors that will suit the child’s vision requirement and lifestyle. Children can also receive dry eye therapy, and computer vision syndrome and Digital Eye Strain.

The eye care company explains that children of any age can undergo eye tests even if they are not able to read an eye chart. Stoney Creek Eye Care can customize eye tests based on the child’s age and abilities.

Eye and Vision Problems

Amblyopia (lazy eye) and Strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) are some of the common eye problems that develop during childhood, according to Stoney Creek Eye Care. Amblyopia means one eye can see clearly than the other while strabismus means one eye is misaligned either inward, outward, downward, or upward.

Optometrists may check for different vision problems during a comprehensive pediatric eye exam. These conditions include:

• Hyperopia (Farsightedness)

• Myopia (Nearsightedness)

• Astigmatism (Can affect both distance and near vision)

• Binocular vision (Coordination between both eyes)

• Ocular motility (Eye movements Accuracy)

• Stereopsis (Depth perception)

• Color vision (Ability to use colors accurately)

About Stoney Creek Eye Care

Stoney Creek Eye Care has been serving the eye care needs of residents in the Stoney Creek, Hamilton and surrounding areas for 30 years. The eye care office has doctors and staff committed to providing comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages. It provides comprehensive optometry and treatment of different eye conditions.

